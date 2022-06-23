OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped To Launch in India on July 1

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was first made available in a few foreign territories last month, with the entry-level 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model staring at EUR 399 (about Rs 32,600). However, the company made no announcements regarding the launch of the smartphone in the Indian market. Even though the device’s launch has not been officially confirmed, PassionateGeekz has discovered it on the official Indian website. The arrival of Nord 2T is therefore confirmed.

The next mid-range smartphone from OnePlus, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, will launch in India on July 1. Before, it was said to go live by the end of June. It appears like OnePlus modified the date recently. The 5G device’s specifications will probably be identical to those of the European variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications and more

The OxygenOS 12.1-based OnePlus Nord 2T 5G worldwide model has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android 12. The screen supports HDR10+ and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit that supports cable charging at 80W SuperVOOC.

Talking about the camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a triple rear camera configuration. It has a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP secondary Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For taking selfies and video calls, the front of the device has a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T price (expected)

The device will be launched in the nation on July 1 and will cost Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition, according to the report. The most expensive 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is rumoured to cost Rs 33,999. It is anticipated that the sales will begin on July 5.