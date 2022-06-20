OnePlus to Bring Another Super Mid-Range Smartphone in India

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone company, is now reportedly going to launch another new device in India by the end of this month. We are talking about the OnePlus Nord 2T. It has already been launched for the Europe market and is expected to make its way to India very soon. A tipster aware of the developments has shared memory variants, pricing, and colour options of the device. Take a look at all that’s tipped about the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Details Leaked so Far

Since the smartphone has already been launched for the international market, there are hardly any changes we will get to see in the Indian variant. According to Passionategeekz (via RootMyGalaxy), the OnePlus Nord 2T is going to make its way to India later this month. The expected launch date of the smartphone is June 27, 2022.

As per the tipster, the smartphone is going to arrive in two colour options – Jade Fog and Shadow Grey. The device is expected to come with two memory variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come at two prices – Rs 28,999 for the base variant and Rs 31,999 for the superior variant. The customers will get a benefit of Rs 4,000 on both the variants, said the tipster.

The first availability of the smartphone in India is expected between July 3 and July 5, 2022. In Europe, the smartphone has launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The device has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. One highlight of the OnePlus Nord 2T is support for 80W fast-charging, which is also there in the OnePlus 10 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the company for 2022. There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.