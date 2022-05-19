OnePlus Nord 2T Launched With Dimensity 1300 Chipset, Triple Cameras and More

The popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has finally introduced its much-anticipated OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone globally. The device has been in the rumour mill for quite some time and a lot of details were already known. OnePlus Nord 2T is the first smartphone from the brand which is T-numbered. OnePlus Nord 2T arrives with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display, triple cameras and more. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specs

OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen housing the selfie camera. The display screen also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which is one of the latest processors from the Taiwanese chipmaker. The processor on the device is coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The internal storage of the smartphone is not expandable. The handset operates on Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top. The brand has announced two years of system updates and three years of security updates with Nord 2T.

Talking about the camera specifications Nord 2T comes featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with support for OIS. The secondary cameras include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the smartphone arrives with a 32MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Beidou, Galileo, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched for a starting price of EUR 399 which is about Rs 32,400. The smartphone comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options and will be available for sale via Amazon and the official website of OnePlus.