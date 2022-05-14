Apple Could Replace Its Lightning Connector Next Year With USB Type-C

Apple iPhones are one of the most popular smartphones across the globe, however, if you had to put a finger on something that doesn’t really work anymore might be the company’s in-house built lightning connector. Currently, most of the products from Apple including iPads, MacBooks and Mac PCs come with at least one USB Type-C Port for connectivity. iPhones on the other hand are still stuck with the lightning connector, with AirPods cases also being stuck with the port.

Time for Lightning to Go

However, new revelations suggest that these scenarios might change very soon and as early as next year. Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple might introduce an iPhone model with a USB Type-C port instead of the lightning connector in the year 2023. This would mean that iPhone 15 series could feature at least one model that will have a USB Type-C connectivity option.

If Apple does drop the lightning connector for iPhones, it would automatically mean that the AirPods or any other major Apple product after that will also feature the USB Type-C connectivity and could finally be the end of the much-disliked lightning connector. Although, the decision to drop the lightning connector isn’t really being taken entirely by the company.

European Commission has been forcing Apple to drop its proprietary lightning connector as the EU wants to reduce e-waste and is also pushing for a “one-cable solution.” EU is pushing for the motion in which one protocol works for pretty much everything people own and has announced recently that USB Type-C would be that “one protocol.”

This means that the Cupertino-based tech giant knows it has very limited time and is definitely working on a USB Type-C Port and if Ming-Chi Kuo is correct, an iPhone model with USB Type-C could indeed be launched in 2023. There have also been rumours of Apple dropping the ports altogether which might actually be true. That would mean that Apple could introduce its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices with only wireless charging technologies. Either way, we can confirm that the Lightning connector from Apple is going away very soon.