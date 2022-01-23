iPhone 15 Series from Apple Might Feature 5x Periscope Camera

The launch of the Apple’s next flagship iPhone series is still months away and yet the rumours about the next iPhone 15 series have been surfacing over the web. We’ve recently received multiple rumours about the next iPhone 14 series including renders and specification details. But now a recent rumour has surfaced providing some intel on the camera specifications of the iPhone 15 series. It is being speculated that the iPhone 15 series scheduled to arrive in 2023 will feature a 5x periscope camera.

The report comes in from 9toMac, according to which the renowned analyst Jeff Pu has speculated that iPhone 15 series arriving in 2023 will feature a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. He said that the Cupertino-based giant has already received samples of the unit and will be making a final decision by the May of 2022. It is anticipated that the 5x periscope lens will be featured in the pro models of the iPhone 15 series which are likely to be iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro MAX. Jeff Pu further revealed that the smartphone manufacturer is apparently in discussions with Lante Optics which might be the supplier for 5x periscope lenses. Moreover, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also speculated periscope lenses being featured in the iPhone 15 series.

The Upcoming iPhone 14 Series

These are only rumours and any official confirmation around the iPhone 15 series will arrive only in 2023 and for now, the company is getting ready for the iPhone 14 series launch. It has been recently reported that all the smartphones in iPhone 14 series will feature 6GB of RAM which raises the question that which feature will differentiate Pro models from the non-Pro models. According to Jeff Pu, the upcoming Apple iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models are guaranteed to receive additional onboard storage and both handsets will feature 256GB of storage space in the starting variant, unlike iPhone 13 Pro models which had 128GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it has already been reported that in the upcoming iPhone 14 series all four models will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate on the display unlike the iPhone 13 series that has only two models – iPhone Pro and Pro Max that feature 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is also speculated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 48MP camera. All these speculations surrounding the device has definitely increased the hype for the upcoming flagship iPhone 14 Series from Apple.