In the past two years, the focus of entertainment has avidly shifted from television-based entertainment to internet-based platforms. The internet provides binge-watchers with the freedom to watch limitless movies, web series, TV shows and podcasts from a wide gamut of genres than seeing programmes fixed against schedules. Hence, a reliable broadband connection has become a need in every household. The horizon of broadband is expansive as the subscribers have different services providers and plenty of plans to choose from. For heavy streamers, plans with speeds from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps mostly suffice. Below are a few selected affordable broadband plans from popular service providers such as Excitel, ACT and BSNL suitable for streamers and binge-watchers.

Excitel Broadband Plans for Binge-Watchers

Excitel broadband plans start from as low as Rs 399 and extend up to Rs 899. There are six plans under the 100 Mbps category, coming at monthly price points of Rs 399, Rs 424, Rs 490, Rs 508, Rs 565 and Rs 699. The subscribers looking for a 200 Mbps plan can grab one from Rs 449 which extends up to Rs 799 per month, depending on the validity of the plan. Excitel provides fibre connections with no FUP limit from 100 Mbps plans, which means truly unlimited internet. All plans come with zero installation charges, although subscribers will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2000 for ONU devices levied additionally. The only catch is that Excitel is not available in all areas, and the subscriber may have to look for the coverage through the ‘My Excitel’ app or its website.

ACT Broadband Plans for Binge-Watchers

Coming to ACT broadband plans, streamers have plans offering a speed of 150 Mbps and 250 Mbps. Dubbed as ACT Silver Promo, the plan of 150 Mbps speed comes at a monthly rental of Rs 799. ACT offers some OTT benefits with the plan, including a one-month free trial to Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv, Aha, Epic On, etc. The plan at Rs 1049, called ‘ACT Platinum Pro’, offers broadband at 250 Mbps speed and comes with a similar OTT streaming service as that of ACT Rs 799 plan. Although the plan offerings are identical, the monthly rentals of the plan may change according to the city chosen. The given price points are for the Delhi NCR circle. Similar to Excel, you may have to check ACT’s network coverage in your area from the provider’s website.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans for Binge-Watchers

Government-run service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers Bharat Fibre broadband plans ranging from Rs 749 per month for 100 Mbps. SuperStar Premium 1 plan coming at Rs 749 offers a speed of 100 Mbps up to 1000GB, unlimited downloads and unlimited calls (local + STD) with the plan. Post-limit, the speed of the data will get reduced to 5 Mbps. Free OTT streaming services available with the plan are SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot and Yupp TV. Another Bharat Fibre broadband plan of 100 Mbps comes at Rs 799 per month. Unlike Rs 749/month plan, the Fibre Value plan does not offer OTT benefits. However, the data limit is up to 3300GB, post which the speed will get reduced to 2 Mbps. Other benefits of the plan remain as that of the Rs 749 plan.

The subscribers looking for speed up to 150Mbps and 200 Mbps can consider BSNL’s SuperStar Premium Plan 2 of Rs 949/month, Fibre Premium plan of Rs 999/month and Fibre Premium Plus plan of Rs 1277/month. BSNL broadband plans at Rs 949, Rs 999 and Rs 1277 offer speed up to 150 Mbps till 2000GB (Post data limit speed 1 Mbps), 200 Mbps till 3300GB (Post data limit speed 2Mbps)and 200 Mbps till 3300GB (Post data limit speed 15 Mbps), respectively. Among the three, Rs 949 plan comes with OTT benefits, including SonyLIV, Zee5, Yupp TV and VooT. BSNL Rs 999 plan offers access to Disney+ Hotstar. Currently, all the said plans have a Rs 500 discount on the first-month rental.