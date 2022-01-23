How to Change Registered Mobile Number in Airtel DTH?

The telecom service provider Airtel entered into direct satellite television services in 2008. Since then, Airtel soon established itself as one of the key players in the DTH arena. Airtel DTH service brings home entertainment with a wide range of Set-Top Boxes (STBs) with pre-curated packs of channels or allows the users to make their own selection of channels. To subscribe to its services, the customer must add a registered mobile number with the service provider. If the subscriber wishes to change this registered mobile number, he may have to follow a few steps as detailed below.

The customer must keep the Airtel DTH customer ID in hand for the process. If you do not remember the customer ID, Airtel Digital TV customers can use SMS and missed call service to find out the number. To find through SMS, the subscriber may send ‘BAL’ to 54325 from the registered mobile number. You will get your customer ID or Airtel DTH number as a message to the mobile number. Alternatively, the subscriber can give a missed call on 08130081300 from the registered mobile number to get the customer ID.

If you do not have the registered mobile at hand, you may utilize the Electronics Program Guide (EPG) section from the set-top box to find out the DTH number. Open ‘Menu’ from the remote and choose ‘My Account’ to access EPG. The customer ID will get displayed on the screen.

Steps for Changing Mobile Number for Airtel DTH

Now follow the steps below to change the mobile number of your Airtel DTH.

To begin, visit Airtel DTH official website. The page is exclusive for updating the registered mobile number. Enter the Digital TV customer ID in the space provided. The customer has to confirm his plan and last recharge amount. Enter the new mobile number in the space provided. Confirm the same by re-entering the number in the space given below. Click the ‘Change Number’ button displayed at the bottom of the screen. The system will ask for OTP validation by sending an OTP to the newly entered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the space provided. Click confirm. The customer will receive a confirmation message.

Voila! The registered mobile number of your Airtel DTH is changed.