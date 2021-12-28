Forget iPhone 15, Apple May Remove Physical SIM Slots from iPhone 14 Series

Note that the iPhone 13 already supports multiple e-SIM profiles and is the first iPhone series to do so. For now, all the iPhone models support e-SIM and come with a nano-SIM slot as well for physical SIM cards.

  • In 2022, the iPhone 14 series is going to launch somewhere around September.
  • iPhone 15 Pro models might be devoid of physical SIM card slots.
  • Apple might be able to offer better water resistance on its iPhones if the SIM card slot is removed.

iPhone 15

Apple fans are always eager to know what’s in store for the next iPhone. In 2022, the iPhone 14 series is going to launch somewhere around September. But rumours and leaks around iPhone 15 have already started. There was a report from blogdoiphone that said iPhone 15 Pro models might be devoid of physical SIM card slots.

But now, according to a Gadgets360 report (via MacRumors), Apple might be working to remove the physical SIM slots from iPhone 14 series devices itself. The Cupertino tech giant has reportedly recommended that telecom operators in the United States (U.S.) be prepared for e-SIM only smartphones.

Even iPhone 13 Series Might Come Without Physical SIM Slots Soon

According to the report, some U.S. carriers are also ready to offer the iPhone 13 series devices with only e-SIM support from the second quarter of 2022 to prepare for the transition. The future of mobile network connectivity might shift to e-SIMs only by the end of 2022.

Apple might be able to offer better water resistance on its iPhones if the SIM card slot is removed. It would also give the company more space to add in few extra things to its smartphone’s design. If you are in India, you don’t have to worry as all the private telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), offer e-SIM cards to customers.

If the report is indeed true, Apple might become one of the first major smartphone companies to go only the e-SIM route, and this might motivate the other smartphone companies to do the same. Take this news with a pinch of salt as nothing’s confirmed by Apple yet.

