Apple Might Completely Remove Physical SIM Slot from These iPhones

Apple might completely remove the presence of a physical SIM card slot from the iPhone 15 Pro devices. While the iPhone 15 series has quite a bit of time to launch, and it is still too early to predict what Apple will do in the next two years, a report from blogdoiphone suggests that iPhone 15 Pro models will not have any physical SIM card slot. These devices are only said to come with eSIM card support. iPhones already offer support for eSIM, so it won’t be something very new. But the users will not have a physical SIM card slot at all, and it might make many very nervous.

Apple, Bring USB Type-C Ports Already!

Hopefully, while Apple might be working on removing the physical SIM card slot from the iPhone 15 Pro models, it also brings the USB Type-C ports for the iPhones. Almost every smartphone manufacturer is making its smartphone worth with a USB Type-C port, so why not Apple?

Apple has already launched the USB Type-C iPads, so there’s no reason why it can’t do the same with iPhones. It will enable iPhone users to experience a 30W or even faster-charging experience.

The thing with eSIMs is, everyone knows that they are the future. The world’s turning digital, and the scope for a physical SIM is going down with it. 2023 might be the year where we might see the iPhone 15 Pro models coming with only an eSIM facility and no physical SIM slots.

While eSIMs are good, they also have their challenges. Many would still prefer a physical SIM card slot over the eSIMs. It will be a big decision for Apple to make as it will definitely affect the sales of the iPhone 15 series devices. The iPhone 14 series devices expected to launch in September 2022 are also expected to undergo serious changes and come with very new features.