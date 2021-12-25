Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel All Prepaid Plans Launched Recently

Popular telecom service providers Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel hiked their prepaid plan tariffs by 20-25% last month. Since the tariff hike, not many new plans have been announced. However, Airtel has now announced a Rs 666 prepaid plan, and Vi has launched prepaid plans at Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666 and Rs 699. Here are the details of the newly launched plans.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 666 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS a day. Post SMS limit, Airtel will charge Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Also, post the exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps.

This plan does not have many streaming benefits, except a 30-day free trial for mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. Like other Airtel prepaid plans, Rs 666 plan comes with Airtel Thanks app benefits, including three months of access to the online doctor and pharmacy app Apollo 24/7, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hello tunes and free access to Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan has a validity of 77 days.

New Vi prepaid plans

Vi Rs 155 plan: The plan offers truly unlimited calls, 1GB of daily data and 300 SMS in total to its subscribers. There are only 24 days of validity for the plan.

Vi Rs 239 plan: Interestingly, the Vi Rs 239 plan provides similar benefits as the Rs 155 plan for the same validity period. The difference is in its SMS offering. The plan offers truly unlimited calls, 1GB data/day and 100 SMS per day to the subscriber. The plan comes with 24 days validity.

Vi Rs 666 plan: Vi Rs 666 is another new prepaid plan launched, offering truly unlimited calls, 1.5GB of data/day, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 77 days. The plan comes with Vi’s flagship binge all night data benefit, providing free internet from 12 am to 6 am. The subscribers can also roll over the unused data to the weekend and enjoy more data usage. Additionally, Vi will provide 2GB of backup data every month request. Vi Rs 666 plan comes with free access to Vi Movies and TV in terms of streaming benefits.

Vi Rs 699 plan: The plan offers more data – 3GB per day for the users – unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Like Vi Rs 666 plan, it has Vi’s binge all night, weekend data rollover, 2GB additional monthly data, access to Vi movies and TV offers. It has a short validity of 56 days.