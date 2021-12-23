Vodafone Idea Quietly Removes Multiple Prepaid Plans

A few weeks back, post tariff hikes, Vodafone Idea (Vi) was the operator offering the best-prepaid plans with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. But now, the telco has removed two such plans from its offerings. The Rs 601 and Rs 701 plans won’t be on offer from Vodafone Idea anymore. The third-largest telco has reduced its Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan offerings to two denominations — Rs 501 and Rs 901. These are the only two plans that are available from the telco with the offer of Disney+ Hotstar. But it seems to be a logical move from the company and here’s why these plans can come back to the market with higher price soon.

Vodafone Idea Might Bring Back Rs 601 and Rs 701 Plans, But With Increased Price

Vodafone Idea had recently introduced four new plans for Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. The Rs 701 and the newly launched Rs 699 plan offered almost the same benefits; thus, it didn’t make sense for the telco to continue with the Rs 701 plan.

The Rs 701 offered 3GB of daily data for 56 days with Disney+ Hotstar, while the Rs 699 plan offers 3GB of daily data for 56 days as well. The value of the Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan should be slightly more, and thus that is the reason why Vi might have removed the Rs 701 plan from its offerings.

The Rs 601 plan was a data voucher only but offered Disney+ Hotstar. There’s a chance that a new data voucher with this OTT benefit from Vi might come in the near future.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans That Offer Disney+ Hotstar Now

The two plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription right now cost Rs 501 and Rs 901 and offer 3GB of daily data each for 28 days and 70 days, respectively. Both plans offer Vi Hero Benefits as well as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.