BSNL Bharat Fibre Four Broadband Plans With OTT Benefits

For the last couple of years, the internet has become a necessity in many households as well as small businesses as the unprecedented events of the pandemic forced people to work from home. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been providing various unlimited internet plans specially curated for the needs of the users. However, users always want something extra with just the simple plans and over-the-top (OTT) platforms have been in high demand which ISPs have been bundling up with their broadband plans. One of the major ISPs of the country – the government-owned BSNL provides a few broadband plans as well that come bundled up with some OTT platforms and are mentioned below with in-depth details.

BSNL Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

The first plan in the list is one of the most popular plans offered by BSNL and is called the ‘SuperStar Premium-1’ pack. The pack comes at a price tag of Rs 749 per month and offers 100 Mbps of internet speed up to 1000GB of data. Beyond the set limit of 1000GB, users can enjoy the internet at 5 Mbps. The plan offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. Users can get a few OTT benefits along with this plan which includes access to SonyLIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and a few more.

The next plan on the list is a pack called ‘SuperStar Premium-2’ and is also mentioned as a popular plan on the telco’s official website. The plan comes at a monthly cost of Rs 949. Users can get 150 Mbps of internet speed up to 2000GB beyond which the speed is reduced to 10 Mbps. This plan as well offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. The OTT platforms that are bundled up with this plan include the same SonyLIV Premium, Zee5 Premium with a few others.

At an additional cost of just Rs 50, BSNL offers a ‘Fibre Premium’ broadband plan. The plan comes at a monthly cost of Rs 999 and offers 200 Mbps of internet speed up to the data limit of 3300GB beyond which the speed is brought down to 2 Mbps. Just as above plans users can enjoy unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. As far as OTT benefit is considered, the pack offers access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack which is one of the major OTT platforms in the country.

The last plan on the list is one of the most high-end plans offered by the telco. The plan is called ‘Fibre Ultra’ and comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month. Users can get access to 300 Mbps of internet speed for the data limit set to 4000GB beyond which the speed of the connection is reduced to 4 Mbps. Like above the plan offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. This plan as well just as the ‘Fibre Premium’ plan comes with access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack.

In addition to this, all these plans offer a special benefit where users can get a 90% discount up to Rs 500 on the first-month rent when they purchase any of these plans. It is to be noted that these plans might be available in select cities in a few cases and is mentioned on the official website of BSNL. All the mentioned prices are exclusive of GST and it will be charged as applicable.