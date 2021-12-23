Affordable Prepaid Plans From Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL

It is the festive season, the time of the year when our budgets blow out of proportion. Christmas and New Year celebrations with gifts, parties and travel can leave you cash-strapped. It is the perfect time to check out some low tariff plans from major telecom service providers Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL. Among the four, Jio is the only provider with access to streaming services in its entry-level Rs 119 plan.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Vi Affordable Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio silently revised its Rs 119 prepaid plan last week with 300 messages, 1.5GB high speed per day data and unlimited voice calls. The plan also includes access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. This 14-day plan is the most affordable offering in the array of unlimited prepaid plans with data, free voice, SMS and OTT benefits.

Airtel’s entry-level plan at Rs 99 is another low-tariff prepaid plan to consider. The telecom service provider gives 200 MB data, Rs 99 worth of talk time, tariff calls at one paise per second, and text messages at Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Airtel’s Rs 99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack from Vodafone Idea offers unlimited voice calls as well as 300 SMS messages for 24 days. The pack also includes 2GB of 3G/4G data allocation. Upon exceeding the quota, the subscriber will be charged for additional data at a rate of 50 paise per MB. The pack does not include any value-added services or access to streaming services.

From BSNL, there is a data voucher at Rs 97, offering unlimited calls and unlimited data. The speed will get reduced to 80 Kbps after 2GB daily data usage.

Among the plans, Jio seems to have a better entry-level plan at Rs 119. Considering that the plan comes bundled with SMS benefits and subscriptions to the suite of Jio applications, Reliance Jio’s Rs 119 plan seems to be a winner in the low-tariff prepaid plan category. However, if validity is your prime factor of consideration, 14 days is low.