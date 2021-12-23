Vodafone Idea 28 Days and 21 Days Validity 4G Data Vouchers Explained

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest private telecom operator in India, offers multiple 4G data vouchers with a different set of validities. If you are someone who is looking to purchase a shorter-validity data voucher, there are a series of options that come with 28 days and 21 days of service validity. These vouchers are great for giving your unlimited data plan an additional boost of data so that you can work from your home seamlessly in the pandemic.

Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers With 28 Days of Validity

There are three 4G data vouchers from Vodafone Idea that come with 28 days of service validity. These plans cost Rs 58, Rs 118, and Rs 298 and offer 3GB, 12GB, and 50GB of data, respectively. The Rs 258 plan is meant to act as a work from home voucher. If you want more data than 50GB, you can also go for the Rs 418 voucher, but that comes with a 56 days validity and offers 100GB of data.

Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers With 21 Days of Validity

Vodafone Idea offers only two options with 21 days of service validity. These plans cost Rs 48 and Rs 98. With the Rs 48 plan, users get 2GB of data, and the Rs 98 plan offers 9GB of data. The data packs have also become expensive after the arrival of prepaid tariff hikes.

You can also look at 4G data vouchers from other operators. All of them offer some great and inexpensive options. Especially BSNL has a plethora of options users can choose from. If you want 1GB of high-speed 4G data voucher for a very affordable price, you can look at Jio’s Rs 15 voucher, which used to earlier come for Rs 11. All of these 4G data vouchers will help make your internet experience a little more seamless, and you can buy them from the mobile applications of the respective telcos or through a third-party payments app.