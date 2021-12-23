iPhone 12 Makes for a Strong Option Even in 2022

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Unlike Android smartphone users, iPhone 12 users won’t have to worry about not getting iOS updates after a two or four year period. Further, the iPhone 12 series devices don the A14 Bionic chipset which is still one of the fastest SoC’s in the world.

Highlight

  • There’s one thing about Apple products, they are good to use even years after their launch.
  • There’s even iPhone 12 mini available for users who want a smaller screen iPhone.
  • You can get the devices for a heavy discount on Flipkart as the iPhone 13 series has already launched.

iPhone 12

There’s one thing about Apple products; they are good to use even years after their launch. That is one of the reasons why Apple products mostly have a better resale value than their competitors. If you are looking for a smartphone that can last you for at least four to five years from now, the vanilla iPhone 12 can still be a very great option in 2022. While late 2022 will see iPhone 14 series launching across the globe, there would still be people who would be looking for the iPhone 12 series devices, just like there are some still purchasing the iPhone 11 series smartphones after the launch of the iPhone 13 series in September.

Reasons Why iPhone 12 Can Still be Good for You in 2022

One of the first and most important reasons is that, unlike Android smartphone users, iPhone 12 users won’t have to worry about not getting iOS updates after a two or four year period. Further, the iPhone 12 series devices don the A14 Bionic chipset, which is still one of the fastest SoC’s in the world.

The camera of the iPhone 12 series is very good compared to most of the Android smartphones in the Rs 60,000 price range. Further, you can get the devices for a heavy discount on Flipkart as the iPhone 13 series has already launched.

Don’t forget that there is even iPhone 12 mini available for users who want a smaller screen iPhone. It is even more affordable and handy than the vanilla iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Price in India

The iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 59,999 for the 64GB storage variant, followed by Rs 64,999 for the 128GB and Rs 74,999 for the 256GB variant.

Then the iPhone 12 mini is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 49,999 for the 64GB storage variant, followed by Rs 54,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

