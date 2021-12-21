Disney+ Hotstar Brings Super Affordable Plan of Rs 199 for Indians

The competition in the over-the-top (OTT) space is rising significantly. All the OTT platforms have been making changes to their pricing structure to ensure that they can make the best out of the highly populated Indian market.

In a recent move, Disney+ Hotstar has brought in a new subscription plan for Indian users. The development has arrived after a Reddit user named “u/One-Cost-4363” posted the screenshot of the plan on the platform.

Disney+ Hotstar Introduces Rs 199 and Rs 49 Plan

The Rs 199 plan from Disney+ Hotstar is only meant for Mobile users, and it will give them a subscription validity of six months with access to all types of content in 720p video quality. There will be ads present in sports and movies. This plan’s cost is Rs 299, but users will get an introductory offer of purchasing the plan Rs 199, giving them a discount of Rs 100.

The OTT platform has also launched a Rs 49 plan for the users. This plan comes with a subscription validity of one month. Note that the plan’s cost is Rs 99, but users will get an introductory offer wherein the company will give them a discount of Rs 50. So the plan’s total cost will become Rs 49 per month.

It might not be available to every user, and the company might only be testing it to see the response. This will be a mobile-only plan wherein users can play content on only one device at a time at HD (720p) quality.

Alternatively, there are Rs 499, Rs 899, and Rs 1,499 plans available for Indian users. The Rs 499 plan is for Mobile users, while the Rs 899 and Rs 1499 are for users who want to watch content on more than one device such as TV or laptop. The Premium plan is the best bet for users who don’t want to watch ads between sports and movies.