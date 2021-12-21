Vodafone Idea Now Home Delivering VIP/Premium Mobile Numbers

For people who are crazy about VIP or premium numbers, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is adding the convenience of home delivery. Users interested in premium or VIP – postpaid or prepaid – numbers can avail of free home delivery of the SIM card to their homes. The telco will provide the home delivery service of premium numbers to users living in ten cities, including – Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

How to Acquire Customised Mobile from Vodafone Idea

Firstly, the user needs to select whether he/she wants a prepaid or a postpaid number. Post that, the user needs to enter the basic details such as area pin-code and existing mobile number. Then the user can select a VIP/premium number.

Users will be allowed to choose from a list of curated premium mobile numbers, or they can also enter a pattern or a string of numbers that are significant for them. Then the user will be asked to enter his/her name along with the address to place or the order of the SIM. The telco will send an OTP to the user for finalising the payment for the new mobile connection.

Once the payment is complete, Vodafone Idea will safely home deliver the SIM card to the user at his/her doorstep, and there will be zero delivery charges.

You can go to Vodafone Idea’s website if you are interested in purchasing a fancy/VIP/premium mobile number.

Uses can get a customised mobile number with their birthday in it, or they can use their lucky number or even gift it to their partner as their anniversary present with their anniversary date on it, and much more.

Vodafone Idea is currently in talks with outside investors to pool in money for 4G network expansion and also crores of investments that 5G networks and the spectrum auction would require.