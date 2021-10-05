BSNL 4G SIM Cards Available Without Any Cost

The State-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to extend the free 4G SIM card offer until December 31, 2021. The telecom operator had introduced the offer recently. Now, it will be available for all users who wish to get a first recharge coupon worth Rs 100 or more. For now, BSNL is providing the free SIM card offer in its Kerala circle, but it is reported to extend the offer to other telecom circles. As per the telco, users can switch to BSNL without any additional cost by recharging for more than Rs 100.

BSNL Free 4G SIM Offer

Also, BSNL is providing free 4G SIM cards to new customers and those who port to the network from other operators until December. Initially, this offer was launched in April this year and has been around for a few months. Later, it extended the offer until September. Now, Kerala Telecom has reported that this offer has been extended until December.

Notably, the 4G SIM card from BSNL is priced at Rs 20, which will be waived off for new users and MNP Port users on recharging for above Rs 100. This BSNL Free 4G SIM offer can be availed via the BSNL Customer Service Centres (BSNL CSCs) and retail outlets.

BSNL Promotional Plans

Besides the Free 4G SIM offer, BSNL has extended its Rs 699 promotional plan validity for 90 days. The telco offers 180 days validity with this promotional prepaid plan. This plan was intended to expire on September 28, but the telco has extended it for another 90 days. The other benefits of the Rs 699 promotional plan include 0.5GB data per data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan has been extended for three months. Eventually, this promo plan will be valid until January 2022.

To get this promo prepaid plan, users have to visit the retail shops. Also, it lets customers activate the plan by sending SMS as PLAN BSNL699 to 123. Customers can also dial on USSD short code *444*699# to activate the plan. The BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan is available to all the existing and new prepaid customers.