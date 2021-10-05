OnePlus 9RT Could Be More Powerful Than OnePlus 9R



As we are in the fourth quarter of this year, OnePlus is speculated to take the wraps off the OnePlus 9RT smartphone this month. Already, the company confirmed that there will be no 9T or 9T Pro smartphones this year and that it will bring next-generation flagships in 2022. For now, there is no official word regarding the launch date of the OnePlus 9RT but it is claimed that the company is in plans to unveil an affordable flagship smartphone in October.

OnePlus 9RT Specs Leak

As per the leak by the tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9RT could see the light of the day in October. Besides this, the tipster went on to state that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box. Already, the OnePlus users in India have updated their devices with Android 12 topped with OxygenOS. So, it remains to be seen if the tipster is specific about the Chinese variant of the smartphone.

The tipster goes on to state that the OnePlus 9RT could be launched with a 4500mAh battery powering it from within. Even the OnePlus 9R uses the same battery capacity. Also, the battery on the upcoming smartphone is likely to be accompanied by 65W fast charging support.

Going by the existing reports, the next affordable flagship smartphone from OnePlus could be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that powers the flagships of this year. If this turns out to be true, then the upcoming OnePlus smartphone in question could be a better performer than the Snapdragon 870-powered OnePlus 9R that went official earlier this year as a flagship smartphone.

Also, the smartphone is believed to be launched with an FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is likely to house a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the imaging front, the OnePlus 9RT is hinted to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera unit is said to house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary monochrome or macro lens.