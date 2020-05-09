Upgrade Your 2G/3G BSNL SIM Card to 4G for Free Now

BSNL has been working at a rapid speed to upgrade its 2G/3G network sites to 4G. BSNL has a huge untapped market waiting with 4G. It will be interesting to see how tough a competition BSNL will become for other telcos. It is worthy of noting that BSNL is coming to the 4G market almost five years late. Other telcos such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel have already acquired many customers and made them loyal to their brand. So now, when BSNL launches its 4G mobile services, the telco will be competing with the other telcos to steal their customer base. For that, BSNL will have to come up with wise offers which can lure the customer in. One such offer has already made its way to the market. It is the free upgradation of your current BSNL SIM card to a 4G SIM card for free.

4G SIM Upgrade Scheme by BSNL

The offer of BSNL SIM upgrade scheme is not going to be there forever. The state-owned telco has launched it for 90 days, so make your mind fast and get it upgraded without any cost. Your current SIM cards will be swapped and you will be provided with a new 4G SIM card. The offer is currently valid in all the telecom circles of India. It was launched back on April 1, 2020. An interesting thing to note is new customers who were joining BSNL and recharging for more than Rs 100 were getting the 4G SIM card for free. With the introduction of this new scheme is going to offer the existing customers of BSNL to get the 4G SIM card for free.

Challenges of BSNL with 4G Services

The biggest challenge that BSNL has been facing is to get the deployment of 4G equipment in the existing sites done and dusted with. The telco was objected by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) for giving out contracts in a way which would automatically exclude Indian companies. TEPC noted that this is against the ‘Make in India’ program from the government. Nonetheless, BSNL has approved the contracts for ZTE and Nokia to upgrade the sites now and we may see BSNL in the 4G market soon.