ACT Fibernet Sees 98.7% Subscribers Stay Online at the Same Time During Lockdown

ACT Fibernet has noticed a rise in streaming, downloading and uploading traffic at a significant rate in the last two months

By May 9th, 2020 AT 2:52 PM
    People have been forced to stay inside their homes for more than a month now. The only way they can entertain themselves or get their work done is through internet services. One of the most demanded data fibre services company in India, ACT Fibernet, has shared some reports on their customers online behaviour for the last two months. The internet company noticed that between the months of February and April, 98.7% of their subscriber base were online at the same time. This has never happened before, but at the same time, it isn’t the most surprising thing given the fact that people are in a lockdown.

    ACT Fibernet Notices a Surge in Internet Traffic

    ACT Fibernet reported a 40% increase in their peak traffic. The ISP registered their highest amount of traffic in a single day between the period. One of the interesting things is that there was a 55% increase in streaming traffic. The rise in demand for internet services is also noticeable in tier two cities as well. Rates of downloads and uploads have increased significantly. The average downloads rate increased by 66% and the average uploads rate increased by 37% per month.

    Online Streaming and Working has Increased the Demand for Data

    People have been consuming more data than ever now. The reason is, most of the classes and events that students had are now being live-streamed through the internet. Then people staying at home need to work as well, so they are using video conferencing apps for conducting meetings and sending messages. More and more people are consuming online video content from streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Videos. This has led to an increase of 55% streaming traffic. On weekends, the streaming rates increase by as much as 65%. In the last two months, since the lockdown was implemented, people have been engaging in online games more content more. This has led to around 1.5 million subscribers of ACT Fibernet show up at the same time for consuming data on the same day. The data that is mentioned above is collected from a total of 19 cities where ACT currently provides its services.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    ACT Fibernet Sees 98.7% Subscribers Stay Online at the Same Time During Lockdown

