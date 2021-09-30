BSNL Increases the Validity of Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased the validity offered by the Rs 699 plan. This plan was announced back in January 2021. Under the promotional offer, the Rs 699 voucher will offer 180 days of validity to the users. Initially, when the plan was announced, it offered a validity of 160 days. But a few days back, BSNL had announced that until September 28, 2021, users would get 180 days of validity with this plan. Now, the telco has extended the same promotional offer, which came into effect from September 29, 2021, and will remain in place till December 27, 2021. Here is everything this plan from BSNL offers users.

BSNL Rs 699 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL offers users unlimited voice calling in addition to 100 SMS/day for the entire validity of the plan. Further, users are entitled to get 0.5GB daily data with the plan. After consumption of the daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the speed will be dropped to 80 Kbps. Users also get a free PRBT service from the company for the first 60 days of the plan.

As mentioned above, the plan now comes with an extended validity of 180 days. The effects of the promotional offer are applicable for users in all the telecom circles. As per a KeralaTelecom report, the telco has further instructed all the telecom circles to update the offer on their website and report the same to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

This plan will be available for everyone, including new customers, customers who have ported to BSNL, and more. For recharging with the Rs 699 plan, users can visit their nearest recharge retail shop or can also go to the BSNL customer service centers and online portals. Furthermore, users can leverage the telco’s mobile application to complete the recharge. Now there’s a new recharge app available, namely ‘BSNL Selfcare’ which can be downloaded to your smartphone right away.