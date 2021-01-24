BSNL Rs 699 Voucher Launched, Check Benefits and Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Rs 699 voucher throughout the country. It is not a new voucher and the state-run telco had initially launched the voucher for telecom circles other than the Kerala circle. But according to a report from KeralaTelecom, this voucher will now be available for users living in Kerala. The Rs 699 BSNL voucher will be available in Kerala from January 25, 2021. The benefits of this voucher will remain the same as offered in other parts of the country. For more details about the story, keep reading ahead.

BSNL Rs 699 Voucher Benefits Explained

With the Rs 699 voucher from BSNL, users get 0.5GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data after which the speed drops to 80 Kbps for the rest of the day. Along with this, users also get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling without any FUP restrictions. The validity of this plan is 160 days.

This is a really good plan from someone who primarily wants to use his/her mobile connection for making calls and sending messages. As mentioned above, it will be on offer from tomorrow, i.e, January 25, 2021.

For recharging with this plan, users can go to the website of the telco or use the USSD code ‘*444*699#’. Users can also get the plan by sending an SMS to 123 in the format – PLAN BSNL699. But the existing users will have to ensure that they have enough balance before sending the message.

BSNL is Offering free 4G SIM in Kerala

As we reported yesterday, BSNL is offering users in Kerala a free 4G SIM card. It is a promotional offer there for a limited time until January 31, 2021. To get a free 4G SIM card, all a user needs to do is go for a First Recharge Coupon (FRC) of Rs 100 or more. If this condition is met, he or she will be able to get a free SIM card from BSNL.

The offer is available for both users who are looking to buy new numbers and users looking to port their numbers into BSNL.

So ideally, a user in Kerala can now benefit from both the offers mentioned above. He/she can get a free SIM card by recharging with the Rs 699 plan and all of its benefits.

Then there is also the Rs 398 voucher which users can opt for which is offering truly unlimited data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 30 days.

So readers, what do you think about the Rs 699 plan from BSNL, Would you go for it?