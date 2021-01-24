Which Video Conferencing App is Best for 2021? Let’s Talk

2020 was the year for the rise of video conferencing solutions across the world. The pandemic has forced everyone to work from their home, study everyone at their homes and so on. A lot of industries have been hit by COVID-19. While the world is slowing coming back to normal, but education and business areas will likely remain the same for another year. A lot of colleges and universities are pushing towards continuing online education, whereas work from the home scenario is expected to be continued for a couple of years. There are a slew of video conferencing solutions at the moment such as Zoom Meetings, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Skype, Bluejeans Meetings, JioMeet and so on. Every service has something unique on offer. Which video conferencing app you are using the most?

Video Conferencing Apps Available in 2021

Zoom Meetings saw a massive rise last year, and the same goes with Microsoft Teams and Google Chat. Microsoft Teams is one of the best video conferencing solution available right now because of its simple video/audio conference scheduling with one person or an entire team, up to 10,000 participants support, integration with Microsoft 365 (comes in handy for an organisation that uses Microsoft services), and it also offers web browser support- a feature which a lot of video conferencing apps misses out on.

For the general day-to-day college work, I use Zoom Meetings because of the HD video conferencing support and the mobile application interface is very easy to navigate. Additionally, Zoom Meetings partner with educational institutions to provide unlimited video conferencing access to students and professors. Microsoft Teams is a brilliant solution without any limit, but Zoom Meetings restricts meetings to just 40 minutes with three or more participants, and for a normal person it is not ideal.

I have seen some organisations utilising Google Meet as well, but again, it comes down to the day-to-day apps they use. For example, if a particular organisation uses Google Suite and its wide range of apps, then Google Meet and Google Chat will be their go-to services.

Other notable mentions include Bluejeans Meetings which is slowly gaining some momentum in India as well, thanks to its partnership with Bharti Airtel. On the flip side, we have JioMeet- the in-house video conferencing solution from Reliance Jio that amassed 15 million users in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2020.

So these are some of the popular video conferencing apps available in 2021? Which one are you using the most and will recommend to others? Let us know by commenting below.