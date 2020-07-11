Microsoft Teams Gets New Features, Allows Up To 1000 Participants in a Call

Demand for video calling apps is soaring at the moment. Competition for Zoom is increasing day by day. Google Meet from Google, JioMeet from Reliance Jio, and Microsoft Teams from Microsoft are gaining a lot of traction. Microsoft Teams has just got a new update and brings in a fantastic set of features to make your video calling experience smoother than ever. Microsoft is all about innovation since its inception. In a blog post, Microsoft said that these new features on the Microsoft Teams will reduce the meeting fatigue and make them more seamless. Let’s take a look at all the new features which have arrived in the app.
Microsoft Teams: Together Mode, Live Reactions, Chat Bubbles, and 1000 Participants Support
- Together Mode – Together Mode is focused on helping you understand who is speaking. It will also help the users in picking up the body language and non-verbal cues which are really essential for human interactions. Together Mode with auditorium view will be rolled out by August.
- Video Filters – Filters are nothing but what you already see on apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. Before you join the meeting, you can adjust the filters to suit your lighting levels and make you look presentable.
- Live Reactions – Live Reactions are nothing but the emojis. Users will get the facility to react with emojis during the video call to express their emotions.
- Chat Bubbles – Chat Bubbles are what you already see on Facebook Messenger. At the moment, to leave a video conference, you need to go back to the chat screen. But after this feature is rolled out, you won’t have to do that anymore. You can just use the chat bubble on your screen to do whatever you want to do related to the video call.
- 1000 Participants – One of the best things about the app after the update will be the number of participants that can join in on the video conference. Microsoft Teams will be able to support up to 1000 participants in a single video call. But in case a user wants to show an online presentation to more than 1000 people, there will be a facility with a view-only meeting experience which allows up to 20,000 participants in a single call.
