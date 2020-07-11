Tata Sky Now Reduces Set-Top Box Variants to Users



Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India introduced multiple changes to its platform on Tuesday that included updates to its web portal. The operator in June had updated the My Account portal for the existing users that offered easy access to Set-Top Box (STB) upgradation, Showcase order and Multi-TV connections. The refreshed portal introduced on Tuesday carries over the elements of the new design in the My Account portal to the complete website of the DTH operator. Crucially, Tata Sky has also reduced the number of STB variants that are available to the users with the DTH operator dropping the 4K STB. While Tata Sky does offer a landing page for its 4K STB, the operator does not list the STB in several sections of the website including Multi TV Connection page for existing users. Further, Tata Sky does not highlight the 4K STB on the “Set Top Boxes and Packs” section under the “Explore Offering” page of the website.

Tata Sky Offers Four STB Variants to Users

The DTH operator enables new users to select either an Standard-definition (SD) STB, High-definition (HD), the Android powered Binge+ STB or the Tata Sky+ HD STB. Tata Sky has priced its SD STB and the HD STB at Rs 1499. However, the existing users opting for a Multi TV Connection can select the Tata Sky HD STB for a price of Rs 1199.

It also has to be noted that Tata Sky does not offer its SD STB for the existing users opting to add Multi TV Connection to their account. Tata Sky enables the existing users to select either the Tata Sky Binge+ STB, Tata Sky HD STB or the Tata Sky+ HD for the Multi TV Connection.

The Tata Sky+ HD STB that enables users to record three shows or programmes simultaneously is priced at Rs 4999 for new users and Rs 4499 for existing users.

The Tata Sky Binge+ STB that enables users to switch between Live TV and Over-the-Top apps has a price tag of Rs 3999 for both existing users and new users. The users selecting the Tata Sky Binge+ STB are also eligible for six month complimentary access to Tata Sky Binge section along with three-month access to Amazon Prime Video.

Tata Sky Adds Zee5 Content to Tata Sky Binge Section

The Tata Sky Binge service enables users to watch content from several apps including SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Shemaroo Me. The Tata Sky Binge service is priced at Rs 249 per month while access to Amazon Prime Video service is enabled for an additional Rs 129 per month.

The DTH operator on Tuesday added the Zee5 content to its Tata Sky Binge section. Zee5, one of the leading OTT players in India offers content in over 12 languages.