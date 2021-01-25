Vi Prepaid Offers: Weekend Data Rollover, Double Data on Select Plans and More Detailed

Vodafone Idea is currently the only telecom operator in the Indian telecom industry that is currently offering a slew of additional offers to prepaid users. Vi prepaid offers available right now are weekend data rollover facility, double data benefit on select recharges and up to 5GB of extra data benefit for customers recharging via the telco’s mobile app/website. Early in last week, the telco extended the weekend data rollover facility till April this year. Under the weekend data rollover offer, the telco is allowing customers to carry forward the unused data benefit from weekdays to Saturday & Sunday. The Double Data offer is providing up to 2GB data per day, whereas the app/web exclusive offer allows customers to get up to 5GB of extra data.

Vi Weekend Data Rollover Offer: Eligible Plans

Introduced in October 2020, Vi’s Weekend Data Rollover offer is one of the telecom operator’s unique offerings. The prepaid plans part of the Vi Weekend Data Rollover facility are: Rs 249, Rs 297, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 497, Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 558, Rs 595, Rs 599, Rs 647, Rs 699, Rs 795, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399.

Here’s how the work actually works: Consider the Rs 249 prepaid mobile phone plan as an example, it offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. Assume today is Monday and you have consumed just 500MB daily data, so the remaining 1GB of data will be carry forwarded to the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). So the unused data from Monday to Friday will be carry forwarded to weekends. And this data will expire on Sunday night at 11:59 PM. Starting 12 AM on Monday, a fresh cycle begins again.

Vi Double Data Offer: Eligible Plans

Moving onto the next Vi prepaid offer, we have the Double Data offer. Introduced back in June 2020, the third-largest telecom operator is providing Double Data benefit on three prepaid plans- Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. These three plans come with 2GB data per day for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Under the Vi Double Data offer, users get 4GB data per day for the same validity period. All the three plans offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and Vi Movies & TV app subscription for free. The Rs 98 data pack is also part of the Double Data offer as it providing 12GB data for 28 days.

Vi Extra Data Offer Up to 5GB: Eligible Plans

Lastly, we have the Vi Extra Data offer that allows the telco’s prepaid users to avail 5GB of additional data at no extra cost. The telco is providing extra data on Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. The Rs 149 plan comes with extra 1GB data, Rs 219 plan offers 2GB data, and the Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans offer 5GB of extra data.

Vi users get extra data on Rs 149 and Rs 219 plans if recharged through MyVi app or the myvi.in website. The remaining three plans come with extra data if recharged only via MyVi application.

The Combo plans of Rs 49 and Rs 79 are also part of the Extra Data offer because they are shipping with 200MB of extra data on MyVi app or myvi.in.