Vodafone Idea Extra Data Offer 2021: 5 Prepaid Plans Which Provide Up to Additional 5GB Data

Vodafone Idea yesterday announced the extension of weekend data rollover facility till April. Besides the weekend data rollover facility, Vi aka Vodafone Idea also has a couple of other offers in place. While the Double Data offer from Vi gets all the popularity, there’s also an Extra Data offer that provides a user up to 5GB of additional data with select prepaid plans. The prepaid mobile phone plans part of ‘Extra Data’ offer from Vi are Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599. The telecom operator is constantly making changes to this offer. To be eligible for the Extra Data offer, customers will have to recharge the plans mentioned above via the company’s mobile app or website. Continue reading to know more about the Vodafone Idea Extra Data offer in detail.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Extra Data Offer 2021: Rs 149 Plan Benefits

The first Vi prepaid mobile plan part of Extra Data offer is the affordable Rs 149 recharge. Benefits of the Rs 149 plan include unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 2GB of data, 300 SMSes and 28 days validity. As part of the Extra Data offer, Vi users can avail extra 1GB data which takes the overall data benefit to 3GB for the same validity period of 28 days. That said, the extra data can be availed only if the customer recharges the Rs 149 plan through MyVi app or official myvi.in website.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Extra Data Offer 2021: Rs 219 Plan Benefits

The Vi Rs 219 prepaid mobile phone plan offers an extra 2GB data benefit if recharged through the telco’s mobile app or official website. The plan comes with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. The total data benefit offered by the plan is 30GB data.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Extra Data Offer 2021: Rs 249 Plan Benefits

Unlike the Rs 149 and Rs 219 prepaid mobile phone plans, the Rs 249 recharge offers 5GB of extra data, subjected if the customer recharges on MyVi application. The benefits of the plan include truly unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB data per day (total data benefit of 42GB) and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Combined with the Extra Data offer, Vi users get a total of 47GB data benefit. This plan is also part of the Weekend Rollover facility.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Extra Data Offer 2021: Rs 399 Plan Benefits

The fourth plan part of Vodafone Idea Extra Data offer is priced at Rs 399. Similar to the Rs 249 prepaid mobile phone plan, the Rs 399 recharge also ships with 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling to any network for 56 days. The extra data offered by Vi is 5GB for the total validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Extra Data Offer 2021: Rs 599 Plan Benefits

Lastly, we have the Rs 599 prepaid mobile phone plan that offers the 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days. Customers performing the recharge through MyVi application will get additional 5GB data for 84 days. This plan is also part of the Weekend Rollover facility.