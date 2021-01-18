Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea Best Medium-Term Prepaid Plans

Medium-term prepaid plans are always in high demand. This is because they are not too expensive, come with a plethora of benefits, and have the perfect validity for the user to get the flexibility of subscribing to a new prepaid plan in case they don’t like their current one. Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) all provide their users with medium-term prepaid plans. Today, we will list all the best medium-term prepaid plans from these telcos to help you choose your next plan, keep reading ahead to find out more about this.

Reliance Jio

The Rs 599 plan is the best medium-term prepaid plan from the telco. This plan offers users 2GB daily fair usage policy (FUP) data with unlimited voice calling benefit and 100 SMS/day. There are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits except a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. This plan carries a validity of 84 days meaning the total amount of data users get with this plan is 168GB.

There is another plan from Jio which can be considered a very good option for medium-term recharge and it is the Rs 777 plan. This plan is similar in benefits to that of Rs 599 plan but offers lesser data (1.5GB daily) and a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers two plans which can fit in the category of best-prepaid plans for the medium term. These plans come for Rs 698 and Rs 598 respectively. Both the plans carry the same validity of 84 days and provide unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit to the users. The only difference between the two plans is the amount of data they offer. The Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data whereas the Rs 698 plan offers 2GB daily data.

Both the plans come with Airtel Thanks benefits for the users including Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, a 1-year subscription of Shaw Academy and more.

Vodafone Idea

There are two plans from Vodafone Idea which can be included in the list of best medium-term prepaid plans. These plans cost Rs 699 and Rs 1,197 respectively. The Rs 699 plan offers users 4GB daily data (under double data offer) and carries a validity of 84 days. Whereas the Rs 1,197 plan offers users 1.5GB daily data and carries a validity of 180 days. Both the plans come with the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, both the plans also get the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer of Vodafone Idea.