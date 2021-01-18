Oppo A12 Price in India Dropped to Rs 8,490

Oppo has reduced the price of its budget smartphone Oppo A12 in India. The Oppo A12 is available across both online and offline platforms, but the A-series of phones from Oppo are always aimed at the latter. The Oppo A12 was launched in India in June 2020 at a starting price of Rs 9,990. However, it received a price cut soon after bringing down the base variant price of Rs 8,990. The new Rs 500 price cut means the phone will sell for Rs 8,490. 91mobiles reported that the Oppo A91’s price cut is already official in the offline market. Flipkart is selling the base variant of Oppo A12 at Rs 7,990 which could be for a limited period for its Big Saving Days sale kickstarting for Flipkart Plus members at midnight, January 19. Amazon India is still selling the Oppo A12 at old prices.

Oppo A12 Price in India Cut: Check New Prices

The Oppo A12 comes in two variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The base variant’s price has been reduced by Rs 500 to Rs 8,490, according to 91mobiles, whereas the 4GB+64GB model’s price is reduced to Rs 10,990 from Rs 11,490. Notably, the price cut is already effective across offline stores, as per the report. As of this writing, Oppo Shop Online and Amazon India are still selling the device at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, whereas Flipkart is selling the base variant at Rs 7,990 and the premium variant at Rs 10,990. Oppo is yet to confirm the official price drop on Oppo A12.

Oppo A12: Specifications and Features

Since the Oppo A12 is a budget smartphone aimed at the offline market, the specifications are not impressive. The handset rocks 6.22-inch HD+ screen with teardrop notch and 89% screen-to-body ratio. It can be purchased in Blue and Black colour options. Despite launching the phone in 2020, Oppo has used the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset on the A12 to reduce the price of the smartphone. The handset comes in two configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB, with both of them featuring a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Rear cameras on the Oppo A12 include a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor, followed by a 5MP shooter on the front. The phone measures 8.3mm thick and has 165 grams weight towards it. This Android 9 Pie laden device is backed by a 4230mAh battery and there’s no fast charging support. And yes, the Oppo A12 offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.