Skullcandy Launches Jib True Wireless Earphones With IPX4 Rating at Rs 2,999

Expanding its affordable truly wireless earphones lineup, Skullcandy today launched ‘Jib True‘ earphones at a price of just Rs 2,999. The Skullcandy Jib True earphones are promised to offer 22 hours of battery life with six hours of charge in the bud and 16 hours in the case. These are over-ear style truly wireless earphones taking on the likes of OnePlus Buds Z, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S. The Jib True earbuds also offers controls for the voice calls, volume control and tracking. Alongside, it also allows users to activate assistant, dual mics, solo bud use and there are several other features in tow. The Skullcandy Jib True earphones are already available for purchase via its official website at just Rs 2,999.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earphones: Features Detailed

Skullcandy is one of the popular audio brands in India. While Skullcandy is an American company, Brand Eyes is the official distributor of Skullcandy in India. “We’re so excited to be bringing this incredible update to our Jib franchise,” said Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, while launching the Jib True wireless earphones.

Talking about the specifications, the Skullcandy Jib True are over-ear type headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 support. These earphones have 32 Ohms impedance and 40mm drivers. Skullcandy says the Jib True TWS have a Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of less than 3%. The frequency response of the TWS is 20Hz – 20KHz. These earphones weigh 228 grams.

Talking about the features offered by Skullcandy Jib True, it allows users to manage voice calls and volume controls right from the buds. Thanks to the presence of dual microphones, the Jib True will likely deliver satisfying hands-free voice calling experience. It also has the facility to activate voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri right from the bud itself.

Skullcandy says the Jib True is capable of delivering a decent 22 hours of battery life with six hours in the bud and an additional 16 hours in the case. Most importantly, the Jib True are IPX4 certified, meaning they are sweat and water-resistant. Furthermore, when users don’t want to use both the earbuds, they can use a single bud and go solo.

Lastly, we have the price. The Skullcandy Jib True TWS can be picked up in two colour options- Blue and True Black, at a price of Rs 2,999. Brand Eyes already started selling the TWS via Skullcandy.in website.