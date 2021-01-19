BSNL Broadband 2021: 5 Plans Which Are Complete Value for Money

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the leading wired broadband service provider in India. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) which provides Fibre-to-the-Home and DSL services right now has over seven million subscribers. As we have seen in recent months, BSNL is losing existing customers in the wired broadband segment almost every month. To stop losing customers, BSNL came up with aggressively priced broadband plans in October 2020, and the same plans are being extended recently for another 90 days. The most affordable BSNL Broadband plan you can choose in 2021 is priced at Rs 449 with benefits of 30 Mbps speeds and 3.3TB FUP limit. Under the Bharat Fiber branding, BSNL is currently offering aggressive plans in the industry taking on JioFiber’s plans, starting at just Rs 399.

BSNL Broadband 2021: Rs 449 Plan Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Rs 449 plan, it is probably the best broadband plan available right now. In India, a lot of consumers opt the basic broadband plans, especially the JioFiber Rs 399 plan and BSNL Bharat Fibre Basic plan of Rs 449. As for the benefits, this plan comes with 30 Mbps speeds, 3.3TB or 3300GB FUP limit and post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps. Beyond the FUP limit, users can consume unlimited data. Besides the data benefit, BSNL is also offering unlimited local and STD calling to any network via its landline service.

BSNL Broadband 2021: Rs 599 Plan Benefits Detailed

At Rs 599, the BSNL Bharat Fibre Basic Plus is an excellent buy. BSNL introduced this plan at a later date when compared to the Rs 449 plan, but it is also one of the best broadband plans available in the industry. The Rs 599 BSNL Broadband plan comes with 60 Mbps speeds, 3.3TB or 3300GB FUP limit and the same 2 Mbps after FUP speeds. Earlier, the Rs 599 plan offered after FUP speeds of 1 Mbps which has been revised to 2 Mbps. The plan also comes with unlimited calling benefit.

BSNL Broadband 2021: Rs 777 Plan Benefits Detailed

Available since a long time, the Rs 777 BSNL Broadband plan is for the users who don’t bother about FUP limit. The Rs 777 BSNL Broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speeds up to 500GB after which the speeds will be reduced to just 5 Mbps. This plan also comes with unlimited calling benefit. Having said that, this plan is available only to new customers and that too for just six months after which BSNL will migrate the users to Rs 849 BSNL Broadband Plan.

BSNL Broadband 2021: Rs 799 Plan Benefits Detailed

Fourth on the list is the Rs 799 BSNL Broadband plan. This again is one of the competitive broadband plans from the house of BSNL. Unlike the Rs 777 BSNL Broadband plan which comes with just 500GB FUP limit, the Rs 799 BSNL Broadband plan ships with 100 Mbps speeds, 5 Mbps after FUP speeds, unlimited calling and 3.3TB FUP limit.

New BSNL Broadband users can also check out Rs 779 plan that offers free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1,499 at no extra cost.

BSNL Broadband 2021: Rs 999 Plan Benefits Detailed

Last on the list, we have the BSNL Broadband Rs 999 plan that is also known as Bharat Fibre Premium plan. As the price itself suggests, it is a step up from the Rs 799 plan and comes with 200 Mbps speeds, same 3.3TB FUP limit and unlimited calling benefit.

These are the best value for money BSNL Broadband available in 2021. Let us know what you think about these plans in the comments section below.