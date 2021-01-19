Vivo Y20G Goes Official With HD+ Screen and Helio G80 SoC at Rs 14,990

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India, namely, the Vivo Y20G. Vivo has been launching a lot of smartphones under the Y20 series. Earlier, we saw the phones such as Vivo Y20, Y20i and the Y20A, and now, we have a new model called Y20G. Probably the G moniker refers to gaming because the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Vivo’s Y series is aimed at the offline market, so the price of the Y20G is slightly on the higher side at Rs 14,990 despite using a budget chipset. Other key specifications of the Vivo Y20G include 6GB of RAM, 13MP triple camera setup on the back and 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y20G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y20G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ screen on the front with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 6GB Of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Notably, Vivo has launched the Y20G in only one variant (6GB+128GB), but users get the option to expand the storage using a microSD card.

The handset runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box. It is good to see Vivo including the latest iteration of Android even on mid-range phones. The handset has a triple rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The teardrop notch on the front houses an 8MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y20G include 4G LTE, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a Micro USB port. The device also has an FM Radio app preinstalled. Similar to other mid-range phones under Rs 15,000, the Y20G also rocks the fingerprint scanner on the power button. It measures 8.41mm thick and weighs 192 grams.

The phone sips juice from a 5000mAh battery and thankfully there’s 18W charging support.

Vivo Y20G: Pricing and Availability

The smartphone can be picked up in two colours- Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. As noted, it comes in a single 6GB+128GB storage model priced at Rs 14,990. Vivo said the phone would be available across a slew of platforms- Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo e-Store, Tata Cliq and Paytm. Since the Vivo Y series is aimed at the offline market, the Vivo Y20G is already available across all the major stores in India.