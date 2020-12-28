Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Plan Offering Double Data, Is it Worth it?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) started offering users double data offer with its prepaid plans a while back. Since then the telco has extended the offer to multiple prepaid plans and also removed it from some. At present, VI users can get this offer on three plans: Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699. Today, we will be focusing on the Rs 699 plan specifically, and we are going to analyse if it is really worth it. It is worth noting that no plan from any of the other telecom operators comes with the double data offer. Keep reading ahead to find out if this plan is worth it.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Plan Offerings

The Rs 699 plan from Vodafone Idea offers users 4GB daily data (2GB without double data offer) in addition to unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. It carries a validity of 84 days. There is an over the top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies and TV included. This plan also gets the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. For the unaware, the weekend data rollover offer allows users to carry forward all the unused fair usage policy (FUP) data from the week to the weekend.

Let’s take a look at the economics of this plan. It offers 4GB daily data for 84 days to the user. So the users get a total of 336GB data for the complete validity of this plan. This further means that each gigabyte of the data costs Rs 2.18 to the users.

This isn’t an expensive amount. This is because most of the prepaid plans from other telecom operators offer each gigabyte of data for 84 days at a much higher price point. For example, the Rs 599 plan from Jio, which offers 2GB daily data for 84 days means that each gigabyte of data with this plan will cost users Rs 3.74.

Looking at the example, it is obvious that the Vi Rs 699 plan is a killer deal for most prepaid users. It is just Rs 100 more than the Rs 599 plan from Jio and offers double data at a lower price. Not only this, there is no worrying about FUP calling minutes like Jio. Users can call to any network within India at no additional cost.

However, not everyone requires this much of data daily, but this plan is worth considering if you pay around Rs 600 – Rs 700 for your prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days.