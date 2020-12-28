Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 5G and 120Hz Quad HD+ Display Launched

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi officially launched the first phone in the world with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. Dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi 11, it succeeds the Xiaomi Mi 10 and brings a lot of new features to the table. For starters, the phone has the 5nm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. Xiaomi has added a Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate to the Mi 11. The phone also supports 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It is 5G compatible and the company even confirmed the global launch of the Mi 11 would happen very soon. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will reach the Indian market as well sometime in Q1 2021. The price of the smartphone starts at RMB 3,999. Continue reading to know more about the Xiaomi Mi 11 in detail.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the Mi 11 seems to have the best display on any smartphone, at least on paper. The phone has a 6.81-inch quad curved OLED screen with 2K resolution (3200×1440 pixels). The display has 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, 480Hz touch sampling rate and 515 PPI. The display of the Mi 11 is made by Samsung. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus technology and has HDR10+. It measures 8.06mm thick and weighs 196 grams.

At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that works with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone lacks a microSD card slot but comes in multiple storage configurations going up to 256GB.

Moving onto the cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a triple camera setup comprising of 108MP Samsung-made primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP telemacro camera. The phone rocks a 20MP in-display selfie camera on the front. The Mi 11 has an In-screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring functionality.

Battery side of things, the Mi 11 has a 4600mAh unit with 55W wired charging support and 55W wireless fast charging support. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi also talked a lot about the speaker capabilities of the Mi 11. Xiaomi has added a dual-speaker setup on the Mi 11 by Harman Kardon; The phone also has hi-res audio certification and hi-res audio wireless certification.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi says the Mi 11 will be available in multiple colours to choose from at the launch including Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue and Frost White in anti-glare frosted glass, as well as Lilac Purple and Honey Beige in vegan leather. The glass version is 8.06mm thick and weighs 196 grams, while the leatherback device is 8.56mm thick but weighs only 194 grams.

Lastly, the Mi 11 will be available in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, priced at RMB 3999 (approx. Rs 44,980), RMB 4299 (approx. Rs 48,350) and RMB 4699 (approx. Rs 52,850) respectively. Pre-orders will start at 10pm tonight (GMT+8) via Xiaomi’s Mainland China official sales channels. Xiaomi also said the global launch of Mi 11 will be happening very soon, while the Indian launch details are yet to be revealed.