Jio Officials to Meet Punjab Government Over Tower Damaging Issue

Farmers have reportedly damaged more than 1,500 towers of Reliance Jio in Punjab by cutting the power supply

By December 28th, 2020 AT 9:51 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 6 Comments

    Reliance Jio executives are planning to meet the government officials in Punjab to discuss the extensive damage created by farmers by cutting power supply to Jio-owned towers and how to control the damage in the coming days. A PTI report said that farmers have damaged more than 1,500 towers of Reliance Jio in Punjab as part of their protests against the three farm laws. Since Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani and farmers believe the new farm laws benefit the billionaire, they are targeting the telco’s towers to disrupt the business. Farmers are removing the power supply to Jio’s towers due to which the telco’s business is being disrupted. Right after this report, ET Telecom reported that the Jio officials are looking to meet senior state government officials in Punjab to discuss the tower damage issue.

    Over 1,450 Jio Towers Damaged by Farmers in Punjab

    The ET Telecom report says farmers have damaged over 1,450 ‘Jio-owned or operated telecom towers’ in Punjab. On Friday, Punjab’s chief minister Amarinder Singh asked farmers not to damage the towers and disrupt the already troubled economy. The PTI report added that 1,411 towers were damaged till Sunday end and the number must have gone up to 1,500. Furthermore, farmers are also burning the fibre cables of Reliance Jio. For the unaware, Reliance Jio has 9,000 towers in Punjab, and already 15% of towers are damaged so far. Reliance Jio has around 14 million customers in Punjab.

    Farmers are cutting the power supply to Jio’s towers which is probably the easiest way to stop a tower from functioning. Due to this, Jio users in Punjab are complaining about the network issues on Twitter. Simultaneously, some angry users are tweeting ‘BoycottJio’ and this hashtag has already amassed 17,000 tweets on Monday. It is also said that the generator used as a power supply to one of Jio’s tower in Punjab was taken away by farmers and they donated it to a local gurudwara.

    Meanwhile, Reliance Jio officials are looking to engage talks with Punjab government officials to discuss how to control the damage. The Punjab government already requested farmers to protest in peace and asked them not to trouble the general public. If this continues, Reliance Jio will lose the ground in Punjab. The telco already wrote to Trai saying incumbents Airtel and Vi are running anti-competitive MNP campaign to cash on the ongoing farmers protest in Punjab. On the whole, Punjab has 40 million telecom subscribers as per the latest data released by Trai.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    6 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Officials to Meet Punjab Government Over Tower Damaging Issue

    Reliance Jio executives are planning to meet the government officials in Punjab to discuss the extensive damage created by farmers...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 5G and 120Hz Quad HD+ Display Launched

    Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi officially launched the first phone in the world with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. Dubbed as the...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Plan Offering Double Data, Is it Worth it?

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) started offering users double data offer with its prepaid plans a while back. Since then the telco...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Fiber Broadband is Best For Online Gaming, Here is Why

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Might Get Some Relief from DoT

    module-4-img

    Best Prepaid 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 500 You Can Purchase Today

    module-4-img

    Will Trai Implement the Zero IUC Regime on January 1, 2021? Let’s Talk