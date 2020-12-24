Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Which Offer Bonus Data to the Users

Reliance Jio offers users a plethora of prepaid plans to choose from. The telecom operator has modified its prepaid offerings multiple times now. Users can get over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with select prepaid plans and data vouchers. Today, we will be focusing on all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, which offer bonus data to the users. Bonus data here means more high-speed data than the daily fair usage policy (FUP) limit. The telco offers three such plans to the users — keep reading ahead to find out which plans they are and what benefits they provide.

Reliance Jio Rs 401 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 401 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio provides users with 3GB daily FUP data. Adding to this, there is unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling along with 1,000 FUP calling minutes for Jio-to-non Jio calls. Users also get 100 SMS/day along with a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps and a free OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

Since this plan provides users with a total of 90GB data for 28 days (validity period of the plan), it means that there is 6GB of bonus data included in the plan. Because going with 3GB daily data for 28 days would mean 84GB data and not 90GB.

Reliance Jio Rs 777 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 777 plan from Reliance Jio offers users 1.5GB daily FUP data and a total of 131GB data for 84 days. When calculated, it would appear that users are getting 5GB extra data against what they should get with the mentioned daily FUP data limit. This 5GB data here is bonus data offered to the users by the telco.

There is, of course, unlimited voice calling and 3,000 FUP minutes for making Jio-to-non Jio calls along with 100 SMS/day and a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps. Users also get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 Prepaid Plan

This is the last prepaid plan from the telco which offers users unlimited data. With this plan, users get 2GB daily FUP data, 740GB data for a year or 365 days (validity of the plan). This equates to 10GB bonus data since going with the math, 2GB, daily data for 365 days, would mean 730GB data, not 740GB.

Users get unlimited voice calling with 12,000 FUP minutes for making Jio-to-non Jio calls and 100 SMS/day with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. There is also an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.