Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Which Come With 3,000 FUP Minutes

Reliance Jio prepaid plans come with special fair-usage-policy (FUP) calling minutes. For the unaware, these are the minutes which are utilised whenever calls are made from Jio to non-Jio devices. It is worthy to note that no other telecom operator apart from BSNL puts a FUP limit on calling minutes for the users. But even then, there is a huge difference in the nature of FUP minutes offered by BSNL and Jio. Leaving that for now, today we are going to list for you all the plans from Reliance Jio which come with 3,000 FUP minutes. Keep reading ahead to find out.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio 599 prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily FUP data along with unlimited calling to Jio devices. There are 3,000 FUP calling minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls included as well. Users also get 100 SMS/day along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days, so the users get a total of 168GB high-speed data.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB daily FUP data and unlimited calling to Jio devices. This plan also comes with the same 3,000 FUP calling minutes for Jio to non-Jio. There is 100 SMS/day included with this plan as well, and the users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. This plan also has the same validity of 84 days, but with this plan, the users get a total of 126GB high-speed data.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan offers users 3GB daily FUP data in addition to 100 SMS/day and 3,000 FUP minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. There is, of course, unlimited calling included for Jio to Jio with this plan as well. Users also get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps. The validity of this plan is 84 days, and the users get a total of 252GB high-speed data.

There are more prepaid plans provided by Jio which offer more than 3,000 FUP minutes for calling, but those plans carry a longer validity period with them.