BSNL Offering 3GB Daily Data for 40 Days Under Rs 250 With This Prepaid Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is known for its affordable offerings in the prepaid segment. We have seen BSNL offering 3GB of data per day for under Rs 200 in the past. However, the major drawback for BSNL is the lack of 4G services. Private telecom operators- Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, are currently offering 4G tariff plans with up to 3GB data per day, whereas BSNL is still struck to 3G/2G plans. That said, BSNL never gave up and had constantly been offering the best-prepaid plans in the industry. The top three telcos are currently providing 3GB daily data plans for around Rs 400, whereas BSNL has a similar plan for less than Rs 250. Continue reading to know more about the 3GB daily data prepaid plan from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid STV: Benefits Detailed

The STV 247 from BSNL is a very good offering. It comes with unlimited local and national calling in home and national roaming circles. BSNL says the plan offers unlimited calling benefit, but it is capped to 250 minutes per day. As for the data benefit, users can browse 3GB per day at high-speeds after which the telco will cap the speeds to 80 Kbps. There’s also the 100 SMSes per day benefit.

The validity of the prepaid plan is 30 days, however, as part of a promotional offer the STV 247 is currently shipping with 40 days validity. Yes, you heard it right. The STV 247 from BSNL offers a total of 120GB data for 40 days at a price where other telcos are providing less than 50GB data benefit. The extra validity promotional offer on STV 247 ends on November 30, 2020.

3GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, Vi and Jio Detailed

Reliance Jio currently has a Rs 349 prepaid recharge that comes with 3GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, non-Jio FUP minutes of 1,000 and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have a Rs 398 prepaid plan which also comes with the same 3GB data per day benefit, unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

As you can see, BSNL is way ahead of the private telcos. So if BSNL is offering a decent 3G coverage in your area, you can opt for the STV 247 and avail the extra validity offer as well.