Future of 2G in India, Is it Ever Really Going? Let’s Talk

While India is at the brink of testing 5G connectivity, there are millions of users still using 2G for calling and connectivity

By November 22nd, 2020 AT 1:50 PM
  • Analysis
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    future-of-2g-in-india

    While India is at the brink of testing 5G connectivity, there are millions of users still using 2G for calling and data purposes. As per a stat (calculated at the end of March 2020) shared by The Wire, Bharti Airtel’s 47% user base amounting to 135 million users and Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) 60% user base amounting to 174 million users still relied on 2G networks for connectivity. These are huge numbers of subscribers still using outdated technology. So there is no question about telcos jumping their guns and removing 2G straight away from the telecom ecosystem of India. Then what is the future of 2G for India, is it going to stay longer than what some of us anticipated? Read ahead!

    Airtel Refarming 2G for 4G, Ambani Launching Low-Cost 4G Devices and More

    A couple of days back we reported that Bharti Airtel had started refarming the 2G networks in the 900 Mhz bands for 4G. In the previous year, we saw the telco doing the same with most of its 3G networks. Does this mean that Airtel is getting rid of 2G completely? Well, nothing’s confirmed!

    Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said that India needs to be ‘2G Mukt’ and should leverage 4G to lead the fourth industrial revolution which is based on technology and connectivity.

    In a bid to do the same, Reliance Jio a few months back announced low-cost 4G mobiles in partnership with Google so that current 2G users can upgrade to 4G for very cheap. This would certainly be a good incentive for people to upgrade to a 4G device and further to 4G networks.

    Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre in a Lok Sabha meeting said that it rests on the hands of the telcos, whether or not they want to continue offering 2G services. Approximately 300 million users in the country are still using 2G networks for staying connected to others, that is why, the government has said that if there is a demand for 2G, there is no problem in continuing it.

    What do you think about this? Do you think 2G will be phased out of the country in the next 3 years as 4G and 5G become more prevalent in the market? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Future of 2G in India, Is it Ever Really Going? Let’s Talk

    While India is at the brink of testing 5G connectivity, there are millions of users still using 2G for calling...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Offering 3GB Daily Data for 40 Days Under Rs 250 With This Prepaid Plan

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is known for its affordable offerings in the prepaid segment. We have seen BSNL...

    module-4-img

    5G: How Harmful Will It Be for Humans and Other Living Organisms?

    A lot of people are concerned about the use of 5G technology for connectivity. This is because a common presumption...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Netflix StreamFest: Free Subscription for a Whole Weekend for Indian Users

    module-4-img

    Poco M3 Render Surfaces Online: Unique Rear Panel Design Tipped

    module-4-img

    Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers Merger Now Complete, Vodafone Idea Receives Rs 3,760 Crore

    module-4-img

    Excitel Broadband 300 Mbps Long-Term Plan Costs Just Rs 499 per Month in 13 Cities