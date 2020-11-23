Excell Revises Broadband Plans: 150 Mbps Plan Now Available at Rs 1,199 per Month

    To compete with the likes of Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber, the local Internet Service Provider (ISP), Excell Broadband has revised its broadband plans. Excell Broadband, which is operating across major cities in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana now has a 150 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,199. Earlier, the ISP used to offer 100 Mbps broadband plan with 1.2TB FUP limit for Rs 1,999. Now, for an even lesser price, Excell Broadband is offering a high-speed 150 Mbps plan at almost half the price. Excell’s basic broadband plan, aka Excell Smart plan, costs Rs 499 per month. With these revised broadband plans, the company is aiming to give a tough fight to ACT Fibernet as well, which is enjoying a strong foothold in the two Telugu states.

    Revised Excell Broadband Plans Detailed

    Starting with Excell’s Rs 499 broadband plan, it offers a user 60 Mbps speeds with 400GB FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. Earlier, for the same price, Excell used to provide 50 Mbps speeds and 300GB FUP limit per month. The Rs 599 broadband plan offers the same 60 Mbps speeds but bumps the FUP limit to 800GB. Before this revision, Excell used to offer a Rs 699 broadband plan that came with 50 Mbps speeds and 400GB FUP limit.

    As for the other plans, Excell has an Ultimate 100 Mbps plan with 100 Mbps speeds, 1.5GB FUP limit and 2 Mbps speeds. The plan costs Rs 799 per month. Lastly, Excell’s 150 Mbps premium ‘Preferred’ plan comes with 150 Mbps speeds up to 3000GB or 3TB after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. And the 150 Mbps plan retails for Rs 1,199 per month.

    Excell Broadband is running a couple of offers for both existing and new users. Customers can avail one month of free service on six months subscriptions along with 100GB of additional data. There’s also another offer as part of which customers can avail two months of free subscriptions on 12 months plan along with the same 100GB additional data.

    As noted, Excell has a strong foothold in the South Indian Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The 150 Mbps plan is priced very well, however, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber plans also ship with OTT benefits which make unique offerings for the customers.

