Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power to Debut in India Very Soon, Says Tipster

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power smartphones in India. Both the phones were launched recently in Western markets, and if this news is believed to be true, the Moto G 5G will be the company’s first 5G phone to debut in India. Similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, the Moto G 5G is also powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Unlike the Snapdragon 765G chipset which we earlier saw on the OnePlus Nord, the Snapdragon 750G is a lower mid-range SoC, meaning we could see the Moto G 5G retailing for less than Rs 20,000 in India. Realme is also launching the Realme X7 series of phones in the country with MediaTek Dimensity range of 5G SoCs. India is all set to get mid-range 5G phones as early as next month or in January 2021.

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power: Specs and Features

The India launch timeline for both the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power is tipped by Mukul Sharma, saying it is right around the corner. However, the tipster did not reveal an exact date, but we are expecting Motorola to launch the phones in December 2020. Since the phones are already launched in other markets, it will be a matter of time for the brand to get them to India.

The Moto G 5G is amongst the world’s first phones with Snapdragon 750G SoC. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, 48MP triple camera setup on the back and 5G support.

As for the Moto G9 Power, it is a budget phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC onboard. It also rocks a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, up to 4GB of RAM & 128GB of storage, 64MP triple camera setup and a 6000mAh battery backs the device. Pricing and official launch details are yet to be revealed by Motorola India.