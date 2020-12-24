Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Goes Official: 50MP Sony IMX766 Sensor and Snapdragon 865 in Tow

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G went official in China today. It is the third smartphone in the Oppo Reno 5 series which already has three smartphones- the standard Oppo Reno 5 and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro. The Reno 5 Pro+ is a flagship smartphone unlike the other two phones in the series. It is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC but has the latest 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor which we will see in most phones next year. Other key features of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G include 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, 32MP selfie snapper, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and up to 12GB of RAM. Oppo might launch the Reno 5 series in India in January 2021, but an official confirmation is awaited. Furthermore, the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G could be the rumoured OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G: Specifications and Features

The Reno 5 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 402 PPI, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s a punch-hole cutout on top. At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. Oppo has launched the smartphone in two colour options- Blue and Black. The handset lacks microSD card slot.

The handset boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. Moving onto the cameras, the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G features a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter on the rear, which works in tandem with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 13MP telephoto shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. Towards the front, there’s a 32MP selfie snapper with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone sips juice from a 4500mAh unit and it charges via Oppo’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. Similar to other Oppo Reno 5 devices, the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G also measures just 7.99mm thick and weighs 184 grams. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFS and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G: Pricing and Availability

Oppo has launched the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in multiple configurations. The first variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 45,100); The second model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail at CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs 50,800). There’s also a special variant of Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G designed by graphic artist Joshua Vides and it is priced at CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs 50,800) for the solo 12GB+256GB model.

The Chinese company also stated the phone would be available for purchase in China starting December 29. The Reno 5 Pro+ 5G could be the OnePlus 9 Lite rumoured a couple of days ago.