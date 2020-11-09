OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging Rumoured to Launch Early Next Year

After launching three smartphones in the OnePlus Nord series, the Chinese smartphone brand is now said to add OnePlus Nord SE to the lineup in Q1 2021. The OnePlus Nord is one of the popular smartphones launched this year and it could be the best selling device under Rs 30,000 in India. The next two phones- Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 did not reach the Indian market. The upcoming OnePlus Nord SE is said to be aimed at the Indian and European markets. The phone could feature 65W fast charging tech which we recently saw on the OnePlus 8T. We are still months away from the launch of Nord SE, but the key specifications have already been leaked online, courtesy of Android Central.

OnePlus Nord SE: AMOLED Screen, 65W Charging and More in Tow

The report says the OnePlus Nord SE will be identical to the OnePlus Nord with features like AMOLED screen and fast charging. In fact, the phone is said to have 65W fast charging support, something that’s currently exclusive to the OnePlus 8T. Even the OnePlus 8 Pro supports only 30W wired charging. The Nord SE, similar to the other Nord devices launched till date, will be aimed at the budget and mid-range markets.

The Nord SE will likely sport a 4500mAh battery something similar to the OnePlus 8T again. And there might be a high refresh rate screen as well. Rest of the specifications like the processor and camera system are unknown at the moment.

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9, sometime in March 2021. So the Nord SE might arrive right after the OnePlus 9 series. It is good to see OnePlus pushing the Nord series to boost sales, but at the same time, it should continue to provide timely software updates to existing models.

In other news, OnePlus might make the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition global in a few weeks from now.