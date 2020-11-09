Vivo V20 Pro With Snapdragon 765G SoC Could Launch at Rs 29,990 in India

Chinese smartphone major Vivo recently released the Vivo V20 and V20 SE devices in India. However, the Vivo V20 Pro is yet to make its way to the Indian market. A new report now says the V20 Pro will debut in India in December and the price of the handset will be under Rs 30,000. The Vivo V20 Pro is already available in Thailand with mid-range specs like Snapdragon 765G SoC, AMOLED display, 44MP selfie camera and more. If the rumoured price is anything to go by, the Vivo V20 Pro or the V20 Pro 5G will take on the OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The Vivo V20 with Snapdragon 720G SoC is available at Rs 24,990, so it makes complete sense for the company to launch the V20 Pro at Rs 29,999 in India.

Vivo V20 Pro: Price, Launch Date in India Leaked

The news report coming from 91mobiles says the Vivo V20 Pro could launch in December and the starting price of the phone will match the price of OnePlus Nord’s top-end model. It is a bit of bummer to see Vivo delaying the launch of V20 Pro in India considering the phone is already available in Thailand. Vivo launched the V20 and the V20 SE smartphones in India to boost the sales during festive season.

Since the V20 Pro is already available in Thailand, we have the complete spec-sheet of the smartphone. For starters, the phone flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and HDR10 support. Surprisingly, the V20 Pro has a notch on top of the display which houses the dual selfie camera setup of 44MP primary shooter and 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. In contrast, the Vivo V20 arrived with a single 44MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes in a single 8GB+128GB storage model. Rear cameras on the smartphone include 64MP primary sensor that works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It runs on Android 10 out of the box and is 5G compatible. There’s a 4000mAh battery fuelling the device and Vivo has added 33W fast charging support.

At the moment, we are not sure whether Vivo is planning to launch the same model of V20 Pro in India.