Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665, 8GB RAM, 33W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has just launched a new smartphone for the Indian market namely ‘Vivo V20 SE’. It is worthy to note that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the V20 series just last month starting at Rs 24,990. The Vivo V20 SE is a toned-down version of V20. While the Vivo V20 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, the Vivo V20 SE runs on Snapdragon 665. Both the Vivo V20 and V20 SE feature a triple camera setup in the rear. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Vivo V20 SE.

Vivo V20 SE Specifications

The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12%. The device is 7.83mm thick and weighs only at 171 grams. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Vivo V20 SE sports a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor with brokeh effect. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP sensor at the front. The camera software of the device is optimised to bring the user clearer pictures even at night or low light environments.

The Vivo V20 SE will run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner provided. The device comes with a 4,100mAh battery which can support 33W FlashCharge. Vivo has claimed that with this charging technology, the Vivo V20 SE will charge from 0% to 62% in a matter of 30 minutes.

Vivo V20 SE Price

The Vivo V20 SE has been launched in a single variant only, but there are two colour options provided — ‘Gravity Black’ and ‘Aquamarine Green’. The device is priced at Rs 20,990 and will start selling from November 3, 2020, for the users in India from Vivo India e-store and other major e-commerce stores.