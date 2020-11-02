Analyst Believes Vodafone Idea Just Hanging in There

ICICI Securities said that Vodafone Idea is the weakest private telecom operator in India

By November 2nd, 2020 AT 1:00 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 3 Comments

    analyst-believes-vodafone-idea-just-hanging-there
    Vodafone Idea (VI), the third largest wireless operator in India is “just hanging in there,” ICICI Securities said in a report on Sunday. The operator on Thursday reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 with Vodafone Idea registering Rs 107.9 billion in revenue, up 1.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Vodafone Idea also highlighted that its average revenue per user (ARPU) for its second quarter in the current financial year improved to Rs 119 as compared to Rs 114 in the previous quarter.

    Vodafone Idea Lags in 4G Network, Impacted by Subscriber Base Decline

    ICICI Securities in its report highlighted that the second quarter performance of Vodafone Idea “was a repeat of its continued weakness in terms of subscriber churn, lag in 4G network and balance sheet stress.”

    Despite the operator registering an 1.2% growth in its revenues, ICICI Securities said that Vodafone Idea was “impacted” by decline in its subscriber base. The operator’s user base is said to have declined around eight million to 271.8 million with the churn rate increasing to 2.6% during the quarter.

    “Even the post-paid sub base at 21.2 mn was down by 0.3 mn QoQ, clearly reflecting the weak competitive positioning,” ICICI Securities said in its report. “We note that ARPU growth of 4.4% QoQ, was largely owing to [the] benign base of Q1, wherein recharge unavailability and extension had led to decline.”

    ICICI Securities says Vodafone Idea “Weakest” Telecom Operator

    In early September, Vodafone Idea board approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 25,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity to meet its capital needs.

    “The company is in talks with several parties and expects the same in two to three months,” ICICI Securities said in its report. “Similarly, on [the] tariff correction front, without indicating [the] exact timeline, it indicated that tariff hike is likely in near term and/or floor tariff implementation will be key. We believe tariff hike is a prerequisite for fund raising.”

    ICICI Securities said that Vodafone Idea is the weakest private telecom operator in India and that its its “survival hinges on quick capital infusion and tariff hike/floor tariff implementation.”

    “The need for capitalisation is of paramount importance mainly due to its lagging spends on network, coverage gaps and continued churn,” ICICI Securities said in its report.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    3 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665, 8GB RAM, 33W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price and Specifications

    Vivo has just launched a new smartphone for the Indian market namely ‘Vivo V20 SE’. It is worthy to note...

    module-4-img

    Analyst Believes Vodafone Idea Just Hanging in There

    Vodafone Idea (VI), the third largest wireless operator in India is “just hanging in there,” ICICI Securities said in a...

    module-4-img

    Telegram to Enhance User Experience With Live Location 2.0, Multiple Pinned Messages and More

    Instant chatting platform, Telegram has launched new features to enhance the chat experience for the user. These new features are...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL VoLTE Support Enabled on Asus ROG Phone 3

    module-4-img

    Excitel Slashes Broadband Plans, Set to Expand to 50 Cities by End of 2021

    module-4-img

    Vi Tops 4G Speed Charts Across 120 Cities in India

    module-4-img

    Apple Sets September Quarter Record in India