We are less than 24 hours away from the official launch of Xiaomi Mi 11 and the company officially confirms the removal of charger inside the retail box. Yes, Xiaomi is following the footsteps of Apple which also removed charger from the retail boxes of entire iPhone 12 series. Apple even removed charges from the older iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone XR and the iPhone SE (2020). We are already aware that most of the Chinese brands do not include earphones inside the retail box, so the omission of charger is a piece of huge news for the consumers. The reason behind Xiaomi removing the wall charger from the Mi 11’s retail box is to protect the environment.

Xiaomi Removes Wall Charger from Mi 11 Retail Box

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to come in two variants- the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro. The removal of the wall charger from the retail boxes will not impress a lot of customers who are waiting for the Mi 11. In fact, when Apple announced that it would be removing the charger and earphones from the iPhone 12 series retail boxes, Xiaomi trolled the Cupertino giant on various social media platforms. And just three months later, it is following the footsteps of Apple.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Chinese microblogging website Weibo posted the thin retail box packaging of the Mi 11. He further added that the company is making this decision to protect the environment. Since a lot of consumers have unused wall chargers lying in their homes, they are harmful to the environment.

Apple removing charger from the iPhone 12 series may not impact many because the company bundles a 20W wall charger inside the retail boxes. In the case of Xiaomi, the Mi 11 series is expected to come with 55W wired charging support, so purchasing a fast charger that would be compatible with the Mi 11 could be a pricier option.

Tipster ICE Universe claims that Xiaomi will offer some kind of a coupon which discounts the charger for Mi 11 series, but again, nothing is confirmed for now. Apple urged all the iPhone 12 users to purchase a wall charger separately and did not provide any coupon or discount to the users. But that may not be the case with Xiaomi. The Mi 11 series is also expected to reach the Indian market in early 2021. Samsung is also removing the wall charger from its Galaxy S21 series, which are arriving in the second week of January 2021.