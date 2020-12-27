Fiber Broadband is Best For Online Gaming, Here is Why

Fiber broadband is the fastest wired internet connection users can install in their homes or offices. The category of people who require it the most apart from workers and students is gamers. The online gaming industry has grown multiple folds in the last two to three years. Many online gamers rely on their super-fast internet connection with very low latency to keep taking their shots in real-time without facing any lags. Fiber broadband is the best type of connection a user can get for online gaming; here is why.

Why You Must Go For a Fiber Broadband Connection if You are a Gamer

The first and most obvious reason is low latency. With a high-speed fiber broadband connection, a lag-free gaming experience can be ensured. A low latency internet connection is crucial for gamers who are regularly participating in high profile online gaming tournaments. Even half a second lag can be a huge advantage for the opposition.

The second reason gamers should go for a fiber connection is convenient and easy live streaming. The culture of live streaming has taken over, and almost every gamer and tournament is live streaming the games on YouTube or other video streaming platforms. A stable and high-speed broadband connection is required for streaming a live feed, which only a fiber connection can ensure.

A lot of the times in multiplayer online games, users are from different parts of the world. To bridge that gap and ensure timely communication between the players, a high-bandwidth connection is essential. If the players’ response time is excellent, they will end the game with favourable results.

Virtual reality (VR) games are a different kind of gaming experience. To play and enjoy gaming in VR, a solid internet connection is vital. Without it, the whole experience of VR would ruin. Adding to this, one of the most common and important reasons for getting a high-speed internet connection is faster downloading.

High graphic games are massive in size. If you download them through a weak or slow internet connection, it would mean longer wait times. But with fiber broadband, a game even larger than 100GB can be downloaded in a matter of few minutes.

The standards of online gaming are only getting higher with time. Thus, a fiber broadband connection is the best thing for a gamer.