India Registers Higher Download, Upload Speeds on Mobile and Fixed Broadband in November



Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform on Tuesday released the Speedtest Global Index for November, 2020, with the data highlighting that India gained multiple spots on both the mobile and fixed broadband index. According to the data released by Ookla, India recorded noticeable improvements in download and upload speeds on both mobile and fixed broadband segments. The Speedtest Global Index “compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis.” The company highlighted that the data for Speedtest Global Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.”

India Gains Three Places on Mobile Broadband Index

According to Ookla, India gained three places on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile with the country registering 13.15 Mbps average download speed and 4.90 Mbps average upload speed in November, 2020. India is currently ranked 128 on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile. In the previous month, the country registered 12.34 Mbps average download speed and 4.52 Mbps average upload speed.

The Speedtest Global Index for mobile covers 139 countries across the globe with United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Qatar, China and Australia completing the top five spots on the index in November. Similarly, Bangladesh, Somalia, Sudan, Palestine, Venezuela and Afghanistan occupied the bottom spots on the index.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates clinched the top spot from South Korea on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in November. The top ranked United Arab Emirates is said to have recorded average download and upload speeds of 170.30 Mbps and 27.26 Mbps respectively.

Ookla also highlighted that the global average download speed on mobile jumped to 45.69 Mbps in November as compared to 39.18 Mbps in October. Further, the global average upload speed on mobile is said to have hit 12.60 Mbps in November as compared to 11.63 Mbps in the previous month.

India Gains Two Places on Speedtest Global Index for Fixed Broadband

Meanwhile, India gained two places on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in November with the country now ranked 64th on the index. According to Ookla, India registered 52.02 Mbps average download speed and 48.57 Mbps average upload speed on fixed broadband in November. The country in the previous month registered 48.99 Mbps average download speed and 45.65 Mbps average upload speed on fixed broadband.

The Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband covers 176 countries across the globe with Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Monaco and Switzerland completing the top five spots on the index. Cuba, Sudan, Mauritania, Algeria, Yemen and Turkmenistan occupied the bottom five spots on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband segment.

Ookla highlighted that Monaco gained six spots on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in November. Singapore retained its position at the top with an average download and upload speeds of 241.10 Mbps and 232.20 Mbps respectively.

The global average download speed on fixed broadband hit 91.96 Mbps in November as compared to 87.84 Mbps in the previous month. Further, the global average upload speeds on fixed broadband jumped to 49.44 Mbps in November as compared to 47.16 Mbps in October.